Draymond Green says LeBron James can claim the G.O.A.T. title if people want to give it to him, he just can’t be crowned a champion again this season.

"He can have [greatest player of all-time title], he just can't have this ring!" – @Money23Green on LeBron's legacy and the 2017 #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/G2eO0ByZAI — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 31, 2017

Green says he has no beef with the Cavs, and won’t waste any energy hating Cleveland.

"I don't have beef with [the Cavs]… I'm not going to spend my time hating Cleveland." – @Money23Green on the @Cavs ahead of the #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/iZkPQP1vaQ — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 31, 2017

The fiery All-Star’s antics basically cost Golden State the title last year, but don’t expect him to tone down his act in these Finals.

Draymond Green on getting past last year's suspension pic.twitter.com/9rIanjHd1T — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 31, 2017

Per ESPN:

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green likes to make his opponents uncomfortable, and that certainly includes employing well-timed trash talk. “Everybody’s susceptible to that,” Green said Wednesday, one day before the Warriors open their third straight NBA Finals series against the Cleveland Cavaliers. “I don’t care who you are.” “Yeah, I agree with him,” said [Kevin] Love, who can expect to be on the receiving end of Green’s verbal jabs when the two players match up against each other. “He’s one of the best in the game at being a trash-talker,” Love continued. “He’s a guy, like I mentioned, that sets the tone for them. And this is the NBA Finals. I think that everybody expects that and hopes for that. It’s two — the best two teams in the league going at it. So, it’s definitely fun to be a part of, and it’s just part of the game.”

