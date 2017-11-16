Draymond Green responded to Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who criticized Green’s call to stop using the word “owner” in sports.

While at the Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government on Thursday, Draymond said Cuban can’t understand how the word “owner” affects African-Americans.

Draymond Green expounds upon eliminating “owner” tag and addresses Mark Cuban at Harvard. pic.twitter.com/n2QmmybeOf — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 16, 2017

“When you look at Mark Cuban, for instance, with the whole equity thing. We all can own equity and that’s fine. “But Mark Cuban will never know or understand how it feels for me, a young black African-American, to turn on the TV and see what happened in Charlottesville. “He’ll never have that feeling. “So when I say, Hey, maybe we shouldn’t use that word, to be honest, I really don’t expect him to understand where I’m coming from.”

