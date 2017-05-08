Draymond Green has had a tough time sitting through Cavs games lately.

Green finds the defending NBA champs’ postseason domination “boring.”

The Warriors’ All-Star forward blames Cleveland’s foes for failing to provide adequate competition.

Per the Mercury News:

The Cavaliers and Warriors — again — look like they’re on a crash-course to meet again in the NBA Finals. So you’d expect the two teams, never playing on the same day, would be locked into each other’s games, scouting for down the road.

But not Draymond Green. Before Game 4 in Salt Lake City on Monday morning, Green said he hasn’t been able to watch much of the Cavaliers first few series because they have been lopsided and “boring.”

“I thought teams would compete a little harder,” Green said. “I just watched San Antonio-(Houston). I like to watch good basketball. When you watch Cleveland play, you only watching one side of good basketball. That’s kind of weak. I like watching a good game, not even necessarily that it’s going to be a close game. I like to watch teams playing good basketball. When you watch them, you watch one team playing good basketball and everybody else just…do something. I don’t know what that something is.”

Of course, many would flip that comment back toward him. The Warriors, like the Cavaliers, are undefeated in these playoffs, rumbling through their first seven games against overmatched opponents.