He’s the DPOY, an All-NBA player, All-Star, champion. But Draymond Green says that he’s “nowhere near” his ceiling yet.

In an interview with ESPN, Green says that he—as “one of the hardest-working players in the NBA”—still has higher levels to reach as a player.

“The one thing I’ve never understood is how someone can say I’ve reached my ceiling when I know I’m one of the hardest-working players in the NBA. “And I’ll continue to hear that for the rest of my career. Reached a ceiling, reached a ceiling. And one day I will.” […] “Eventually I will reach my ceiling, but I know I’m nowhere near that right now.”

