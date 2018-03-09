Draymond Green: Pelicans More Impressive Than Rockets

Houston is riding a 17-game winning streak, but it’s the Pelican’s 10 consecutive victories that Draymond Green is “most impressed with.”

Green argues that Anthony Davis has had to carry a bigger load in New Orleans than James Harden has for the Rockets.

Draymond Green is very impressed by the #Rockets 17-game win streak, 'but I'm most impressed with…' https://t.co/GtBJcUlQcN pic.twitter.com/j8WHKtFHvu — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 8, 2018

Green says the MVP race has suddenly become a toss-up.

Per NBCS Bay Area: