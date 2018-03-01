Draymond Green: Rockets ‘Built to Be Us’

Draymond Green says Houston has been built in the Warriors’ image, but the All-Star forward still likes Golden State’s chances should the NBA’s top two squads meet in the Playoffs.
Green concedes, however, that the Rockets are a real threat to the defending champs.
"Noted…great…we'll see y'all soon"
Draymond Green says the Warriors are ready for the Rockets in the playoffs: pic.twitter.com/hIhLLT7kbY
Draymond says it’s too early to think about postseason matchups.
Per SI:
“Maybe we do end up playing the Rockets, and, you know, I like our chances no matter who we play,” Green said. “But we do know that they’re a threat. They’ve added some great pieces and as it’s been highly publicized, that team is built to be us.
“Noted. Great. We’ll see y’all soon.”
Green did make it clear that there is no guarantee that the two teams will meet in a playoff series.
“There are so many good teams that we’ll have to take down to even get to that point. And the Rockets as well.”