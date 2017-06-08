LeBron James says otherwise, but Draymond Green believes LBJ is getting worn out in these NBA Finals.

“I caught LeBron walking off at the end of the third quarter, and you could just tell he was exhausted,” Green said following Golden State’s 118-113 Game 3 triumph Wednesday night.

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ superstar says these Warriors are the most potent team he’s ever faced.

Per the AP: