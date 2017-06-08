LeBron James says otherwise, but Draymond Green believes LBJ is getting worn out in these NBA Finals.
“I caught LeBron walking off at the end of the third quarter, and you could just tell he was exhausted,” Green said following Golden State’s 118-113 Game 3 triumph Wednesday night.
The Cleveland Cavaliers’ superstar says these Warriors are the most potent team he’s ever faced.
Per the AP:
James had 39 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, but his attempt at a tying 3-pointer was blocked by Andre Iguodala and James stepped out of bounds after recovering it, slamming the ball to the court in frustration.
Things looked good for the Cavs when they put up a 33-point third quarter and carried their momentum into the fourth. But protecting the lead meant leaving Irving on the floor for the entire second half and James for all but a few seconds of it, and on the other bench Steve Kerr kept reminding his deeper Warriors that the Cavaliers were going to get tired.
And maybe fatigue played a part in the Warriors’ rally, though James didn’t think so even after playing 46 minutes.
“No, only missed shots. We missed shots,” he said. “I gave everything that I had, so at times throughout the game I was tired, but that’s just because I was just playing as hard as I could. But I was able to get second and third and fourth winds. I don’t contribute as losing this game because we got tired. We missed some shots, and they made some.”
