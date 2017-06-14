Draymond Green wasted little time before getting back to work after winning his second NBA championship Monday night.
Green, trophy in hand, hit the gym hard the day after the Golden State Warriors were crowned champs.
Draymond's got the trophy in the gym with him pic.twitter.com/cVaG2rEcsz
— Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) June 14, 2017
2x CHAMP back at it. THE NEXT DAY WOWWW @Money23Green pic.twitter.com/pWkrc6wRNA
— TRAVIS WALTON (@TRAVISWALTON5) June 13, 2017
The All-Star forward had spent the previous night partying alongside his teammates and coaches.
Per the Mercury News:
TMZ posted a video showing Green and Too Short taking turns on microphones. Green sang along with “Blow the Whistle” — Too Short’s signature song — and sprayed champagne on the crowd, sparking cheers.
“I gotta say this,” Too Short said. “The Warriors whooped the Cavs and the referees tonight.”
Green played the hype man, pumping up the crowd — though the crowd likely didn’t need hyping.
