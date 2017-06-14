Draymond Green wasted little time before getting back to work after winning his second NBA championship Monday night.

Green, trophy in hand, hit the gym hard the day after the Golden State Warriors were crowned champs.

Draymond's got the trophy in the gym with him pic.twitter.com/cVaG2rEcsz — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) June 14, 2017

2x CHAMP back at it. THE NEXT DAY WOWWW @Money23Green pic.twitter.com/pWkrc6wRNA — TRAVIS WALTON (@TRAVISWALTON5) June 13, 2017

The All-Star forward had spent the previous night partying alongside his teammates and coaches.

Per the Mercury News: