The New York Knicks shut down Madison Square Garden’s in-game entertainment during Sunday’s national TV showcase against the visiting Golden State Warriors, an experiment that was criticized by players on both teams.
Draymond Green called it “pathetic.”
The Dubs shrugged off the eerie quiet and earned a 112-105 road win.
Per the NY Post:
“[The quiet arena] was kind of weird,” Courtney Lee said. “That’s home-court advantage, having the crowd involved, music going, the energy behind you. It was different.”
“I didn’t like it — it was weird,” said (Kristaps) Porzingis, who had one crossover dribble past nemesis Draymond Green that served as beacon for the future.
“It was different,” (Carmelo) Anthony said. “Different than what we’re used to. That’s all I’m going to say about it.”
