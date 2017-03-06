The New York Knicks shut down Madison Square Garden’s in-game entertainment during Sunday’s national TV showcase against the visiting Golden State Warriors, an experiment that was criticized by players on both teams.

Draymond Green called it “pathetic.”

Draymond Green not a fan of the no music first half in MSG, called it "pathetic." "They need to trash that because that's what that was." pic.twitter.com/1g7qqKv2M2 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 6, 2017

The Dubs shrugged off the eerie quiet and earned a 112-105 road win.

Per the NY Post: