Shortly after news of the new Collective Bargaining Agreement between the NBA and its players broke, Draymond Green logged into his Twitter account and began to rail against the deal.

The All-Star forward called it a “heartbreaker” but didn’t elaborate beyond a couple of other vague statements.



Deal.?.?. Smh — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) December 15, 2016





That's a heartbreaker — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) December 15, 2016





Stand for something… or fall for anything — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) December 15, 2016