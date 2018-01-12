Draymond Green, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson should all be named NBA All-Stars next month just like they were last year, according to Green.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year has a simple argument:

“We’re winning and everyone is playing well. Why not?”

If Green has his way, the Golden State Warriors—owners of the NBA’s best record at 33-9—would become the first team in League history to have four All-Stars in back-to-back seasons.

Per ESPN:

“I kind of heard quite a bit this year that we should only get three max, but I don’t see why not four?” Green said to ESPN. “If winning has been the [blueprint to get four stars in] every year, why should it change up?” Green explained why there may be some pushback with the champs getting four this time around. “Just because probably so many guys came over to the West in the offseason,” Green answered. “With Jimmy [Butler] coming over, with Carmelo Antony coming over, KAT [Karl-Anthony Towns] obviously an up-and-comer. That’s probably why it’s more of a debate now, but I don’t see why it should change. Our record is pretty good.”

