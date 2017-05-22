A third consecutive NBA Finals showdown between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers is by no means guaranteed.

“We’ve lost a lead before,” jokingly cautions Draymond Green.

Green’s Dubs hold a commanding 3-0 lead against the San Antonio Spurs, and could move on to the title round with a victory in Game 4 tonight.

