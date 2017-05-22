A third consecutive NBA Finals showdown between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers is by no means guaranteed.
“We’ve lost a lead before,” jokingly cautions Draymond Green.
Asked Draymond Green if they know it's inevitable that it'll be GSW-CLE in the Finals: "Nah, it's not inevitable. We've lost a lead before."
— Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) May 21, 2017
Green’s Dubs hold a commanding 3-0 lead against the San Antonio Spurs, and could move on to the title round with a victory in Game 4 tonight.
Per the AP:
“You know what the Spurs are about. … They’ve got a lot of pride. These guys are pros, man,” Warriors forward Kevin Durant said. “We can’t come out here and feel like we’ve won already before the game has started. We’ve got to go take it.”
The Warriors have made it look easy, which is their normal. Golden State has won 12 consecutive games, the third time this season the Warriors have enjoyed such a streak. Combine the regular season and the postseason, and this Golden State team (78-15, .839) has a better record so far than last year’s regular-season record-setting club (88-18, .830).
Still, they’re not satisfied.
“We’ve got to play better,” Warriors guard Stephen Curry said.
