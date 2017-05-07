LeBron James had another spectacular performance in Game 4, posting 34 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists as the Cavs completed their sweep of the Raptors.

Afterwards, coach Dwane Casey had high praise for The King:

“Anytime you got number 23, you can flip every switch you want to… he’s the difference.” – Dwane Casey on LeBron James #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/AJi2VPYHZs — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 7, 2017

Cleveland is the first team since the 2001 Lakers to win 11 straight playoff games and the first team in NBA history to start 8-0 in two consecutive postseasons.

