LeBron James had another spectacular performance in Game 4, posting 34 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists as the Cavs completed their sweep of the Raptors.

Afterwards, coach Dwane Casey had high praise for The King:

Cleveland is the first team since the 2001 Lakers to win 11 straight playoff games and the first team in NBA history to start 8-0 in two consecutive postseasons.

