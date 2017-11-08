The NBA fined Hornets big man Dwight Howard $25,000 after he made an “obscene gesture” toward a heckler Sunday in Minnesota.

Howard finished with 13 points and nine rebounds in the Timberwolves’ 112-94 win against the visiting Hornets.

From the press release:

Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard has been fined $25,000 for making an obscene gesture toward a fan, it was announced [Tuesday] by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

 

The incident occurred with 1:15 remaining in the 2nd quarter of the Hornets’ 112-94 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, Nov. 5 at Target Center.