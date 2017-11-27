For the second time this season, Dwight Howard has been fined for making an “obscene gesture” toward fans.
The NBA handed Howard a $35,000 fine for mimicking a sexual act in the Charlotte Hornets’ 100-99 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.
Howard, 31, is averaging 15.5 points and 12.9 rebounds through 18 games this season.
From the press release:
Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard has been fined $35,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.
The incident occurred with 4:25 remaining in the 2nd quarter of the Hornets’ 100-99 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, Nov. 24 at Quicken Loans Arena.
