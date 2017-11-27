For the second time this season, Dwight Howard has been fined for making an “obscene gesture” toward fans.

The NBA handed Howard a $35,000 fine for mimicking a sexual act in the Charlotte Hornets’ 100-99 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.

Howard, 31, is averaging 15.5 points and 12.9 rebounds through 18 games this season.

From the press release: