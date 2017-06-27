Dwight Howard struck a defiant tone during his introductory press conference in Charlotte, saying he’s motivated by those who have written him off.

Hornets' Dwight Howard knows he has a lot of haters, so he delivered a message to them on his first day in Charlotte https://t.co/lSenEJbYAL — Scott Fowler (@scott_fowler) June 26, 2017

Howard, 31, was acquired by the Hornets last week in a multi-player trade with the Atlanta Hawks, joinnig his fifth team in seven years.

The big fella put up averages of 13.5 points and 12.7 rebounds last season.

