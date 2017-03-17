Dwight Howard has “no doubt” that he’ll be enshrined into The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year and eight-time NBA All-Star says critics tend to overlook all that he’s accomplished on the court.

Howard, 31, says he’d love to finish his career in Atlanta, his hometown.

Per ESPN:

Do you feel like you’ve built a resume worthy of induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame? “No doubt. It’s kind of got swept under the rug because the perception of all the things that happened in Orlando. All of the media stuff. If you look at basketball itself, and I don’t ever talk about myself, but winning three Defensive Player of the Year trophies has never been done. Leading the league in rebounding six straight years. All that kind of stuff, I think that deserves it.” What would it mean for you to win a title? “I think about it every day. And that’s never going to stop. A couple of years ago I got a lot of heat for saying that I’m a champion. People would say, ‘Well, they just lost, he’s not a champion.’ A champion starts in the mind. If you’re not telling yourself every day that you are a champion and that you’re the best, your body is going to follow your mind. That’s how I feel and it’s never going to change. To come from where I come from and do the things that I’m doing compared to what I could’ve been doing, I’m a champion.”

