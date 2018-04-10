Dwight Howard Passes Shaquille O’Neal For 14th On All-Time Rebounding List

Dwight Howard

With a third quarter rebound in the Hornets’ season-ending game against the Pacers on Tuesday night, Dwight Howard passed Shaquille O’Neal to move into 14th place on the NBA’s all-time rebounding list.

Dwight’s 13,100th board leapfrogged him over The Big Aristotle. While it has been a disappointing season for the Hornets, who some thought would make the playoffs, Dwight has played pretty well and has eclipsed 80 games played for the first time since the 2009-10 season. The lucrative contract he is signed to through next season doesn’t look so bad for Charlotte anymore.

  
