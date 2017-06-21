While holding a Twitter Q&A about potential NBA trades with fans Tuesday night, an unsuspecting Dwight Howard was unceremoniously shipped off to Charlotte.

Ok Twitter Fans ,, give me your thoughts , trades or otherwise & Remember 2B-Nice 🤗 pic.twitter.com/Nl6lQFVvBN — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) June 21, 2017

He has so many great options, tough 2 Call https://t.co/fnC87lmFSS — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) June 21, 2017

The Hornets will be Howard’s fifth team in 13 years.

The big fella’s Atlanta homecoming lasted just one season.

Per the AJC: