While holding a Twitter Q&A about potential NBA trades with fans Tuesday night, an unsuspecting Dwight Howard was unceremoniously shipped off to Charlotte.

The Hornets will be Howard’s fifth team in 13 years.

The big fella’s Atlanta homecoming lasted just one season.

Per the AJC:

The Hawks traded the Atlanta native to the Hornets on Tuesday. The deal was agreed upon in the evening and made official after a late-night trade call. The Hawks receive Miles Plumlee, Marco Belinelli and a second-round pick, No. 41, in Thursday’s NBA Draft in the deal. The Hawks will also send a second-round pick, No. 31 overall in this draft, to the Hornets.

 

The Hawks signed Howard to a three-year, $70.5 million contract as a free agent last year. Howard, 31, was due to make $23.5 million this season.

 

The dramatic move is the first for the Hawks new general manager Travis Schlenk, who was hired earlier this month after a shakeup of the organization’s front office.

 

“It is extremely important for our organization that we maintain our flexibility and this trade helps us achieve that critical goal,” Schlenk said in a statement. “We appreciate the contributions that Dwight made on the court and in the greater Atlanta community this past season.”