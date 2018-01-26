The Hornets will host the Hawks on Friday night, and big man Dwight Howard will be playing with a chip on his shoulder.

Howard spent the 2016-17 campaign with Atlanta, posting 13.5 and 12.7 rebounds per game before his hometown team traded him to Charlotte for Marco Belinelli, Miles Plumlee, and a second-round pick in June.

According to the Charlotte Observer‘s Rick Bonnell, Howard, who is currently averaging 15.6 points and 12.7 boards, wants to “kill” his former organization.

Dwight Howard on playing the Hawks tonight: “I wanna kill” them. (Hawks were the team that traded Howard to @hornets in June). — Rick Bonnell (@rick_bonnell) January 26, 2018

The only time the Hornets met the Hawks this season, back on Oct. 20, Howard notched 20 points and 15 rebounds in 33 minutes.

RELATED

Dwight Howard Fined $35K for Obscene Gesture