Dwyane Wade said playing for the 2014 Miami Heat was like being trapped in a “bad marriage,” and still can’t believe the squad reached the NBA Finals that season.

Wade, 35, made the observation Thursday afternoon while discussing the Cleveland Cavaliers’ current struggles.

The future Hall of Famer remains hopeful about the Cavs breaking out of their funk.

Per Cleveland.com: