Dwyane Wade thinks the 2017 NBA draft class might be “special” like the 2003 class, which included future Hall of Famers LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Wade.

While answering fan questions on Tuesday, Wade tweeted that this year’s draft class—headlined by Lonzo Ball, Markelle Fultz—could have all-time potential.

I'm a fan of most. This may be a special draft class like 03👀. It's hard to pick favorites at this point but Zo,Fox,Jackson,Tatum,D.Smith https://t.co/is961rh8CX — DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 19, 2017

Idk how I forgot the number 1 pick but Fultz as well https://t.co/lw9tcWV033 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 19, 2017

Let us know in the comments: Does the 2017 draft class have the talent to stack up with the legendary 2003 class?

RELATED: