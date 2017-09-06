The Bulls‘ front office reportedly misled Dwyane Wade to believe that the team would be competitive next season.

According to HoopsHype’s Alex Kennedy, Wade was told that Chicago would “field a competitive team” before Wade opted-in to the final year on his contract.

Wade’s frustration stems from the fact that he feels the front office misled him about the direction of the team. As his June 27 deadline to opt-in to the final year of his contract approached, the veteran shooting guard wanted assurances from the front office that the Bulls would field a competitive team during the 2017-18 season. Wade didn’t want to opt-in and then watch the franchise enter a rebuilding period. Sources close to the situation say that Wade received those assurances.

