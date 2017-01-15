The New York Knicks season is starting to spiral out of control as the team is 2-9 in its last 11 games, including losses to the Pelicans, where starting point guard Derrick Rose didn’t show up, and the lowly Sixers. For the past three seasons, there has been speculation as to whether Carmelo Anthony would waive his no-trade clause and leave the Knicks to join a contender. One of Melo’s closest friends, Dwyane Wade, doesn’t see it happening this year or anytime in the future.

From the New York Daily News:

“He loves it here. He loves being here. His family loves it here. And he wants to win here,” Wade told the Daily News at shootaround Thursday. “He’s going to be here as long as they want him here — win, lose or draw.”

Melo reportedly lashed out against his teammates following the loss to the Sixers, a loss he later called “unacceptable.” Despite the current skid and the drama surrounding the team, Knicks president Phil Jackson has been silent, refusing to meet with the media to give a state of union on the team.

However, longtime Jackson confidant and co-author of a few of Jackson’s books, Charley Rosen, recently wrote his own recap of the team’s season thus far for Fanrag Sports. Rosen blasts Anthony for his age, contract and defensive effort and speculates that Melo could waive his contract clause for two teams in particular:

He’s four months away from his 33rd birthday, his contract is humongous and contains a no-trade clause. It’s understood that he’d only accept being dealt to the Cavaliers or the Clippers.

