Dwyane Wade took over Monday’s game two match-up in Philadelphia as he scored a season-high 28 points to lead the Miami Heat to a 113-103 victory. Wade started the night 6-for-6 en route to a 21-point first half before coming back to life in the fourth quarter as he had a crucial steal and transition bucket and hit the stepback dagger in the final minute.

Wade also surpassed Larry Bird to move up to tenth on the NBA’s all-time playoff scoring list.