People close to LeBron James expect Dwyane Wade to sign with the Cavaliers at some point this season, according to Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com.
Wade and the Bulls could reach a buyout in the next few months, which would allow Wade to join LeBron in Cleveland.
Via Wine and Gold Talk podcast (starting at 34:45):
“As of right now, people close to James are fairly confident that, at some point this year, Dwyane Wade is going to end up on the Cavs.” […]
“If Dwyane is healthy and he and LeBron are playing great together and they go on this crazy playoff run, that matters.” […]
“The bottom line is that there’s no decision that has been made.”
Commentscomments powered by Disqus