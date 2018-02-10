Dwyane Wade: ‘My Eyes And Heart Were Always’ In Miami

It was a special homecoming at American Airlines Arena for guard Dwyane Wade, who was sent back to Miami ahead of the trade deadline on Thursday:
HEEEE’S BAAAAAACK‼️ (via @MiamiHEAT) pic.twitter.com/lZMn9i6ePH
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 10, 2018
Wade, 36, played the first thirteen years of his career with the Heat before signing with the Bulls and then the Cavs.
After Friday’s debut, in which Flash helped seal a victory with a clutch block, the veteran told reporters that he is “over-the-moon excited” to be wearing a Miami uniform again, via Greg Cote of the Miami Herald:
The reunion is a perfect symbiosis of the needs and desires on each side. “Perfect timing for both parties,” said coach Erik Spoelstra.
“I am over-the-moon excited,” said Wade, the 12-time all-star now 36. “The jersey and the colors fit. My eyes and heart were always here. Who I am at the core in my heart was always here.”
RELATED
Cavs Players Reportedly Doubt Their Problems Can Be Fixed