Dwyane Wade: ‘My Eyes And Heart Were Always’ In Miami

It was a special homecoming at American Airlines Arena for guard Dwyane Wade, who was sent back to Miami ahead of the trade deadline on Thursday:

Wade, 36, played the first thirteen years of his career with the Heat before signing with the Bulls and then the Cavs.

After Friday’s debut, in which Flash helped seal a victory with a clutch block, the veteran told reporters that he is “over-the-moon excited” to be wearing a Miami uniform again, via Greg Cote of the Miami Herald:

The reunion is a perfect symbiosis of the needs and desires on each side. “Perfect timing for both parties,” said coach Erik Spoelstra. “I am over-the-moon excited,” said Wade, the 12-time all-star now 36. “The jersey and the colors fit. My eyes and heart were always here. Who I am at the core in my heart was always here.”

