Dwyane Wade Hits Game-Winner While Honoring Parkland Shooting Victim

by February 28, 2018
125

Dwyane Wade turned back the clock Tuesday night, hitting a vintage step-back, game-winning shot to lift the Miami Heat past the visiting Philadelphia Sixers 102-101.

Wade also honored Joaquin Oliver, a 17-year-old killed in the Parkland, FL, high school shooting and who was buried in the Heat star’s jersey.

Wade scored 15 of Miami’s final 17 points, and finished with a season-high 27.

Per the AP:

And yes, he punctuated the gamewinner with the “this is my house” signal and yell to the crowd, as if there was any doubt that he somehow lost the deed to the building during his stints in Chicago and Cleveland.

“There’s something about Dwyane Wade when you put that Miami Heat jersey on and play in front of these fans,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “He becomes somebody very special.”

And in the end, Wade came through in the biggest way. In his house, the Heat got a needed win.

“It was good tonight to be back in that position,” Wade said.

  
