Dwyane Wade Hits Game-Winner While Honoring Parkland Shooting Victim

Dwyane Wade turned back the clock Tuesday night, hitting a vintage step-back, game-winning shot to lift the Miami Heat past the visiting Philadelphia Sixers 102-101.

Wade also honored Joaquin Oliver, a 17-year-old killed in the Parkland, FL, high school shooting and who was buried in the Heat star’s jersey.

Parkland school shooting victim Joaquin Oliver was buried with Dwyane Wade’s name on his back. Tonight, Wade played with Oliver’s name on his sneakers. pic.twitter.com/sUzPQwj4hw — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) February 28, 2018

Wade scored 15 of Miami’s final 17 points, and finished with a season-high 27.

