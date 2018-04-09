Dwyane Wade on Knicks Fans Recruiting LeBron James: ‘Good Luck’

A billboard recently went up on a building near Madison Square Garden, imploring LeBron James to prove that he truly is the “King of New York.”
Dwyane Wade, however, is skeptical that his former teammate will make the move to Manhattan this summer.
Dwyane Wade laughed when asked by a New York reporter about the billboard outside of Madison Square Garden recruiting LeBron James to the Knicks: "Good luck,” he said.
I showed LeBron a picture of the billboard in the locker room tonight. All I can say is…Dwyane Wade knows his friend well. https://t.co/abYHuywUiO
JR Smith also can’t see the Cleveland Cavaliers’ superstar joining the Knicks.
Former Knick and current Cavaliers teammate J.R. Smith was even more direct when told about and shown a photo of the billboard on Sunday, not mincing words when asked if he believes there’s any chance LeBron winds up with the Knicks as a free agent this summer.
“Nah, don’t think so. Can’t see it (happening),” Smith told the Daily News with a laugh after the Cavs worked out at Basketball City at Pier 36 on South Street. “But that’s cool, though, man. A lot of cities have tried that already with (a billboard). But we’ll see what happens.”