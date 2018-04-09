Dwyane Wade on Knicks Fans Recruiting LeBron James: ‘Good Luck’

A billboard recently went up on a building near Madison Square Garden, imploring LeBron James to prove that he truly is the “King of New York.”

Dwyane Wade, however, is skeptical that his former teammate will make the move to Manhattan this summer.

Dwyane Wade laughed when asked by a New York reporter about the billboard outside of Madison Square Garden recruiting LeBron James to the Knicks: "Good luck,” he said. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) April 6, 2018

I showed LeBron a picture of the billboard in the locker room tonight. All I can say is…Dwyane Wade knows his friend well. https://t.co/abYHuywUiO — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) April 7, 2018

JR Smith also can’t see the Cleveland Cavaliers’ superstar joining the Knicks.

Per The NY Daily News: