Dwyane Wade on Knicks Fans Recruiting LeBron James: ‘Good Luck’

by April 09, 2018
1

A billboard recently went up on a building near Madison Square Garden, imploring LeBron James to prove that he truly is the “King of New York.”

Dwyane Wade, however, is skeptical that his former teammate will make the move to Manhattan this summer.

JR Smith also can’t see the Cleveland Cavaliers’ superstar joining the Knicks.

Per The NY Daily News:

Dwyane Wade offered a smirking “good luck” when asked Friday night about the recruitment billboard of LeBron James that popped up across the street from Madison Square Garden last week.

Former Knick and current Cavaliers teammate J.R. Smith was even more direct when told about and shown a photo of the billboard on Sunday, not mincing words when asked if he believes there’s any chance LeBron winds up with the Knicks as a free agent this summer.

“Nah, don’t think so. Can’t see it (happening),” Smith told the Daily News with a laugh after the Cavs worked out at Basketball City at Pier 36 on South Street. “But that’s cool, though, man. A lot of cities have tried that already with (a billboard). But we’ll see what happens.”

       
