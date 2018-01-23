LeBron James is seven points shy of joining the NBA’s ultra-exclusive 30,000-point club, and Dwyane Wade thinks his teammate has a shot at becoming the League’s all-time leading scorer.
Wade says Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s total of 38,387 is within reach for James.
With #Cavs LeBron James seven points away from 30K, Dwyane Wade believes LeBron can pass Kareem on all-time list https://t.co/i9BgHbYZ4X
— Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) January 22, 2018
At 33 years and 24 days of age, LeBron will become the youngest to reach the 30K mark.
Per Cleveland.com:
“I think he can. I think he can,” Wade told cleveland.com in a sit-down interview about James’ quest for 30K. “I’ve always said I think he will end (No.) 1 or 2.
“By knowing his drive, I think from there it’s just about his health and as he’s getting older how much he wants to go and try to get that. I think he will. I think he will. Once he looks at it and says, ‘That’s only 8,000 away at some point let me see what I can do,’ I think he will try to go get it.”
If King James were to claim that hallowed throne, what would it mean to him?
“I think it would be one of those things that, just like everything else, it would be unbelievable and then he will be like what’s next,” Wade said. “Obviously all records are meant to be broken and it would be an unbelievable feat, something that his kids and grandkids kids and everybody can talk about and be proud of, but himself, he will be on that what’s next thing. Like, ‘What else can I do?'”
Commentscomments powered by Disqus