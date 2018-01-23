LeBron James is seven points shy of joining the NBA’s ultra-exclusive 30,000-point club, and Dwyane Wade thinks his teammate has a shot at becoming the League’s all-time leading scorer.

Wade says Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s total of 38,387 is within reach for James.

With #Cavs LeBron James seven points away from 30K, Dwyane Wade believes LeBron can pass Kareem on all-time list https://t.co/i9BgHbYZ4X — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) January 22, 2018

At 33 years and 24 days of age, LeBron will become the youngest to reach the 30K mark.

Per Cleveland.com: