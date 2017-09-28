Dwyane Wade officially joined the Cavs on a one-year, $2.3 million deal Wednesday, and said goodbye to Chicago.

Wade says the Bulls are “now heading in a different direction” and that there is “no better place” for him to play than Cleveland at this stage of his Hall of Fame career.

LeBron James was thrilled to be reuniting with his good friend, and wishes he could’ve brought the entire Banana Boat Crew to Ohio.

Surely you’ve seen the picture of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, and Chris Paul floating in the sea together on a banana boat. “I mean, from a friend perspective, I wish (Anthony) would have came and we could have worked some things out,” James said Wednesday. “But at the end of the day I think our front office has done a great job and either the Knicks felt or we felt it just didn’t work out. And it worked out for the Thunder. “I wish he would have been here. It would have been great to have him. I love Melo’s game. I love D-Wade’s game. I love CP’s game. You know know how I feel about those three but that doesn’t take anything away from what we got in that locker room which is a lot. “I look forward to continuing to grow with these guys, especially the new guys.”

