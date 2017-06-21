For Dwyane Wade, the decision to return to Chicago was a simple one: where else could he could he make $24 million next season?

Asked Dwayne Wade tonight why he opted in for 2017-18 in Chicago: "24 million reasons." — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) June 21, 2017

Wade, 35, exercised his player option and then playfully explained why he’s worth the money.

18.3 points a game in 29mins on 43% shooting at 35 years old. if I'm 25 with the same numbers I'm getting 150 million 😂 #Fading #petty — DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 21, 2017

Wade did not wait for the uncertainty around Jimmy Butler‘s future to be cleared up.

Per the Chicago Tribune: