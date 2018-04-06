Dwyane Wade: Returning to Miami an ‘Easy Decision’

Dwyane Wade is back where it all started for him in the NBA, and says wrapping up his Hall of Fame career in South Beach was an “easy decision.”

I wrote a feature on Dwyane Wade, back where he belongs https://t.co/GPt5CzjSv6 — Seerat Sohi (@DamianTrillard) April 4, 2018

The man once known as Flash has graciously accepted a reduced role for a franchise he dragged to the mountaintop.

Wade, 36, acknowledges that things didn’t exactly work out for him during brief stops in both Chicago and Cleveland.

Per SB Nation: