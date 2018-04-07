Dwyane Wade Says CJ McCollum Is Most Underappreciated Player In NBA

by April 07, 2018
25

As a guest on the TimeOut with Taylor Rooks podcast, Dwyane Wade said the most underappreciated player in the NBA is Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum.

“He’s a nightmare to cover,” Wade told Rooks.

The Heat veteran also shouted out All-Star Damian Lillard, who has helped lead Portland to the No. 3 seed in the West.

McCollum, 26, has averaged 21.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game this season.

