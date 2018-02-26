Dwyane Wade Talks About Parkland Victim Being Buried In His Jersey

Joaquin Oliver, a 17-year-old killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School earlier this month, was buried in the jersey of Heat guard Dwyane Wade.

On Sunday, an emotional Wade tweeted this in response:

You’re about to make me cry this afternoon https://t.co/rWFsQcxlYc — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 25, 2018

He further discussed it with reporters on Monday, via the Sun Sentinel:

“You really can’t put that in words. You hurt for the family…You just hope that in the time that he was alive, you were able to help bring some form of joy to his life and something memorable. A story that his family and you guys can talk about. I don’t even know the words for it…It’s emotional even thinking about that. That his parents felt that burying him in my jersey was something he would’ve wanted. I take a lot of pride in what I’ve done in this state and what I’ve meant to the youth.”

