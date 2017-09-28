He’ll be chasing a title with the Cavs this season, but Dwyane Wade says that when he’s ready to retire, he’ll be wearing a Miami Heat jersey.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Wade said he’s not sure how it will happen, but he’d consider signing “a one-day deal like Paul Pierce” (via the Sun Sentinel):

“Miami, the door’s always unlocked. One day I want to retire in a Miami Heat jersey. “I don’t know how that will happen, but I definitely want to make sure that when I decide to hang it up, that jersey is on. “Whether it’s being back there or signing a one-day deal like Paul Pierce, I want to make sure that I go out the way I came in.”

