The one player Dwyane Wade wishes he’d gotten a chance to play with, is Kobe Bryant.

Wade says he would have enjoyed battling The Black Mamba at practice every day.

I played with many GREATS. If I could have played with any one else..longer than an Olympic stint..Kobe just to practice against him daily. https://t.co/OWh1NXUfAl — DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 12, 2017

Wade, 35, recently met with Chicago Bulls management to discuss his future.

Per the Chicago Tribune:

The meeting, which was described as positive and came on the heels of a similar meeting between management and [Jimmy] Butler earlier last week, covered a wide variety of topics, including the possibilities for next season’s team, one source said. Wade has until June 27 to decide on his $23.8 million player option to return to the Bulls next season. The Bulls haven’t pressed Wade on his decision out of respect for the process. But the franchise has been preparing for Wade to opt in all along, and most league observers believe Wade will return. “Jimmy is, you know, a huge component in me being here. You know, what’s his future like? But at the end of the day it is a me decision,” Wade said. “Everyone knows that Jimmy’s my guy, and I’m here because of our conversation (last summer). But a lot of it depends on the whole big picture. Jimmy’s a big piece, but it’s a big picture as an organization.”

