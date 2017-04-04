Devin Booker reminds his head coach of a certain MVP candidate.

Earl Watson sees “a lot of James Harden” in Booker’s game.

The Phoenix Suns’ bench boss envisions Booker taking on playmaking duties going forward, much in the same way Harden has in Houston (with tremendous success.)

Per the AZ Republic:

“I don’t know if I’ve said this publicly before, but he reminds me a lot of James Harden,” Watson said.

Watson made the comparison after he was asked about Booker’s assist numbers being on the rise since (Eric) Bledsoe was shut down for the season. In the four games heading into Sunday’s contest, Booker, the de-facto backup point guard to Tyler Ulis, had averaged 6.8 assists to go along with his 39.3 points per game.

“When Devin Booker took off at the end of last season, he was at the point,” Watson said. “He had a lot of 30-point games. This year he’s had a 70-point game. It’s not a coincidence.”