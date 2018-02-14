Elfrid Payton: Duo With Devin Booker Has ‘A Chance To Be Special’

by February 14, 2018

elfrid payton devin booker

Elfrid Payton thinks that he and Devin Booker have “a chance to be special” as teammates on the Phoenix Suns.

In an interview with HoopsHype’s Alex Kennedy, Payton said that he’s looking forward to making the game “even easier” for Booker.

“I’m very excited to play with him. He’s a really great talent – someone who can shoot the ball extremely well, someone who can really score from anywhere on the court. I’m looking forward to trying to make the game even easier for him.

“I also think I can feed off of him because I know he’s going to draw a ton of attention from defenses. That will leave a lot of open opportunities for me, so I have to knock those shots down.

“I think we can be really good together. We definitely have a chance to be special.”

RELATED:
Magic Trade Elfrid Payton To Suns For Second-Round Pick

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Steve Kerr Lets Warriors Players Coach vs Suns

1 day ago
NBA

Post Up: Isaiah Thomas Impresses in Lakers Debut

4 days ago
NBA

Report: Magic Trade Elfrid Payton To Suns For Second-Round Pick

6 days ago
lakers marquese chriss trade
NBA

Report: Lakers ‘Favorites’ In Marquese Chriss Trade Talk

1 week ago
NBA

Report: Knicks Interested in Elfrid Payton Trade

1 week ago
NBA

Suns Guard Isaiah Canaan Suffers Left Ankle Fracture

2 weeks ago

TRENDING