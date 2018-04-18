Elgin Baylor On Stephen Curry: I Have Never Seen Anybody Shoot Like That

by April 18, 2018
1,343

As a guest on ESPN‘s The Jump, Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor had high praise for Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, calling the two-time MVP a “freak of nature.”

Baylor, who was also an offensive force back in his playing days, said he’s never seen anybody shoot the ball like Curry:

Steph is currently sidelined by a Grade-2 MCL sprain in his left knee, but hopes to return to action during the Western Conference Semifinals, if the Warriors advance that far.

