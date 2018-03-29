Report: Joel Embiid to Miss 2-4 Weeks with Left Orbital Fracture

Joel Embiid left Wednesday’s game against the New York Knicks after a collision with teammate Markelle Fultz that’ll cause him to be out of action for 2-4 weeks, per ESPN’s Zach Lowe.
Pending the results of surgery, Embiid could return to play in 2-4 weeks, per league source. First round obviously in some jeopardy.
— Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) March 30, 2018
If the season were to end today, the No. 4 Philadelphia 76ers would take on the No. 5 Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs. Embiid was averaging 22.9 points, 11.0 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, and 3.2 assists per game this year before he went down.
Joel Embiid went to the locker room after a collision with Markelle Fultz pic.twitter.com/Mt6R7BC0fS
— Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) March 28, 2018