Report: Joel Embiid to Miss 2-4 Weeks with Left Orbital Fracture

Joel Embiid left Wednesday’s game against the New York Knicks after a collision with teammate Markelle Fultz that’ll cause him to be out of action for 2-4 weeks, per ESPN’s Zach Lowe.

Pending the results of surgery, Embiid could return to play in 2-4 weeks, per league source. First round obviously in some jeopardy. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) March 30, 2018

If the season were to end today, the No. 4 Philadelphia 76ers would take on the No. 5 Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs. Embiid was averaging 22.9 points, 11.0 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, and 3.2 assists per game this year before he went down.