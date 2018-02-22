Joel Embiid Told Giannis To ‘Trust The Process And Come Play For Philly’

Sixers big man Joel Embiid did what he could to recruit fellow All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo to Philly this past weekend, per Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel:

[Giannis] also mentioned talking with Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, although that conversation didn’t have as much depth to it. “He told me I should trust the process and come play for Philly,” Antetokounmpo said with a chuckle, drawing a laugh. “That was my reaction — I just laughed.”

Appearing in his second All-Star Game, Giannis told Velazquez that he made better use of his time this year:

“My first year I did a lot. I couldn’t even rest, I was really, really exhausted. But I think this year I did a better job just arranging the stuff I did.” One of the things Antetokounmpo did do, though, was pick the brains of his peers. That included a memorable conversation with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry about leadership and having fun while playing at a high level.

