Report: Emeka Okafor Signing 10-Day Contract With Pelicans

Big man Emeka Okafor, 35, is returning to the NBA for the first time since 2013, finalizing a 10-day contract with the New Orleans Pelicans, reports Shams Charnia of Yahoo Sports:

Sources: Former No. 2 overall pick Emeka Okafor is finalizing a 10-day contract with the New Orleans Pelicans. Okafor has played for G League Delaware this season, returns to NBA after injuries sidelined him in 2013. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2018

In nine NBA seasons, Okafor made stops in Charlotte, New Orleans, and Washington, posting career numbers of 12.3 points and 9.9 rebounds before a herniated disc sidelined him. With G League Delaware, he has averaged 6.8 points and 8.0 rebounds in 19 minutes per game.

