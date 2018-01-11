New York Knicks center Enes Kanter came into Wednesday night’s 122-119 loss to the Chicago Bulls having sat out the fourth quarter in five consecutive games, and he finds the whole thing quite strange.
Kanter says he hasn’t spoken to head coach Jeff Hornacek about his playing time.
The big fella played five minutes midway through the fourth quarter last night, and his minutes are down to 25 per game.
Per the NY Post:
It’s all a function of the Knicks’ center glut — and the notion Kyle O’Quinn continues to excel as Kanter’s backup. O’Quinn has consumed a lot of the fourth-quarter minutes. The tandem of Kristaps Porzingis and Michael Beasley, neither of whom is a center, has also been used to close games.
“I don’t know why,” Kanter said. “What’d he say? I have no idea why. I guess it’s a little weird. I have no idea. I look at the coach. He looks at me. OK? I’ll sit on the bench.”
Hornacek indicated O’Quinn has earned time in the fourth because of his defense, but Kanter hasn’t had that conversation with the coach.
“He did not [talk to me],” Kanter said. “I’m ready [to play in the fourth]. It’s a little weird to me too. I guess he’s trying to make everybody happy. That’s what he’s doing. The most important thing is if we’re winning or not. If we’re winning we’re good. If we’re losing, there’s a problem.”
