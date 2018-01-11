New York Knicks center Enes Kanter came into Wednesday night’s 122-119 loss to the Chicago Bulls having sat out the fourth quarter in five consecutive games, and he finds the whole thing quite strange.

Kanter says he hasn’t spoken to head coach Jeff Hornacek about his playing time.

The big fella played five minutes midway through the fourth quarter last night, and his minutes are down to 25 per game.

Per the NY Post: