Kristaps Porzingis erupted for a career-high 38 points Monday night against the visiting Denver Nuggets, and teammate Enes Kanter seemed to agree with Knicks fans’ “MVP” chants for the 22-year-old.
Column: Porzingis MVP chants at Garden are premature but represent something more: a genuine fresh start. #Knicks https://t.co/2Qsi8kTWS0
— Mike Vaccaro (@MikeVacc) October 31, 2017
Porzingis led New York to a 116-110, but claimed not to hear the chants.
Kristaps has scored 30 or more points in five of the Knicks’ six games.
Per the NY Post:
Did Kristaps Porzingis hear them?
“Nope,” he said, with a smile that contradicted that at once, a smile that reflected a career-high 38 points and the first of, presumably, many, many times when he will take command of the heart of a game at Madison Square Garden and call it his own.
His teammates heard the chants. And while intellectually they know — as did the folks doing the chanting — that it’s a laughably premature sentiment, they also know who their meal ticket is.
“He should be an MVP,” said center Enes Kanter, who himself is becoming quite a Garden favorite, who teamed with Kyle O’Quinn to give the Knicks 27 points and 21 rebounds from the center position. “I’m just throwing it out there.”
