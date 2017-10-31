Kristaps Porzingis erupted for a career-high 38 points Monday night against the visiting Denver Nuggets, and teammate Enes Kanter seemed to agree with Knicks fans’ “MVP” chants for the 22-year-old.

Column: Porzingis MVP chants at Garden are premature but represent something more: a genuine fresh start. #Knicks https://t.co/2Qsi8kTWS0 — Mike Vaccaro (@MikeVacc) October 31, 2017

Porzingis led New York to a 116-110, but claimed not to hear the chants.

Kristaps has scored 30 or more points in five of the Knicks’ six games.

Per the NY Post: