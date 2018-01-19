Enes Kanter says he wants to retire as a Knick despite only having played a half-season in New York.

In an interview with ESPN’s Ian Begley, Kanter said it just two months for him to fall in love with NYC.

'This is the place I want to be.' Why Enes Kanter wants to retire as a Knick

“After you play in New York, you don’t really want to go anywhere else. The people around are so cool. “I remember maybe it was my second month here. I was thinking, ‘This place is so cool, I want to retire here.’ […] “I was like, “This is the place I want to be.’ You play at Madison Square Garden, you see all the famous people. I’m really cool with Ben Stiller.”

