Enes Kanter Calls Willy Hernangomez ‘A Young Version of Marc Gasol’

Knicks center Enes Kanter thinks his former teammate, Willy Hernangomez, could become as good as Marc Gasol.
In a story by the NY Post‘s Marc Berman, Kanter said, “I think he’s a young version of Marc Gasol.”
— Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) March 16, 2018
“I still talk to him. He’s doing an unbelievable job working out and an unbelievable job of working on his body.
“I think he’s a young version of Marc Gasol. If he works hard enough, he can be as a good as Marc Gasol.”