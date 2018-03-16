Enes Kanter Calls Willy Hernangomez ‘A Young Version of Marc Gasol’

Knicks center Enes Kanter thinks his former teammate, Willy Hernangomez, could become as good as Marc Gasol.

In a story by the NY Post‘s Marc Berman, Kanter said, “I think he’s a young version of Marc Gasol.”

