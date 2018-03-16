Enes Kanter Calls Willy Hernangomez ‘A Young Version of Marc Gasol’

by March 16, 2018
174
enes kanter Willy Hernangomez marc gasol

Knicks center Enes Kanter thinks his former teammate, Willy Hernangomez, could become as good as Marc Gasol.

In a story by the NY Post‘s Marc Berman, Kanter said, “I think he’s a young version of Marc Gasol.”

“I still talk to him. He’s doing an unbelievable job working out and an unbelievable job of working on his body.

“I think he’s a young version of Marc Gasol. If he works hard enough, he can be as a good as Marc Gasol.”

 
