Eric Bledsoe left the Suns amid a cloud of controversy surrounding his tweet which read, “I don’t wanna be here.”

I Dont wanna be here — Eric Bledsoe (@EBled2) October 22, 2017

Bledsoe initially claimed the tweet was sent from a hair salon with his wife.

In a conversation with Bucks broadcaster Telly Hughes, Bledsoe doubled-down: “It had nothing to do with what was going on” (starting at 1:37):

Is there misinformation out there that you’d like to clear up, and is there anything that you would have done differently? Bledsoe: “I wouldn’t have done nothing differently. I guess everybody went crazy about the little tweet that went down. “Like I said before man, I can’t do nothing about it now. It had nothing to do with what was going on. I guess it was just a timing situation. “What happened, I can’t control that.”

