In his first public comments after getting traded to Milwaukee, Eric Bledsoe defended his own character.

Bledsoe referenced his infamous “I don’t wanna be here” tweet, which fast-tracked his exit from Phoenix, and appeared to address Suns GM Ryan McDonough’s decision to banish him from the team and call the the 27-year-old a liar.

“I’ve never been a liar,” Bledsoe said. “I haven’t lied to anybody when it comes to serious things.”

The Bucks gave up Greg Monroe and two draft picks to acquire Bledsoe.

Per the Journal Sentinel:

“I think this was the right deal because we were able to add someone that’s dynamic, another dynamic player that can score the ball, that can play-make for others, that has defensive toughness, athleticism and strength,” general manager Jon Horst said. “And we were able to do that with effectively giving up one of the pieces of our core, as we’ve talked about publicly. Also, the Bucks DNA thing we’ve talked about is real. He is a high-character guy, highly talented, he has positional versatility, he can play on the ball and off the ball and he’s got great toughness.” Monroe, 27, has been out since Oct. 26 with a left calf strain. He is on an expiring contract making $17.9 million this season. Bledsoe has two years remaining on his deal, making $14.5 million this season and $15 million next season. “It hopefully helps us. I think we’re excited, Eric’s excited,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. “On the other side of that coin is Moose did everything we asked him to help us win, from being a starter to being asked to go to the bench and help us have a stronger bench. He’s going to be missed.”

