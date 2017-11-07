ESPN is reporting that the Suns and Bucks have agreed on a trade that will send Eric Bledsoe to Milwaukee.

Suns finalizing deal to send Eric Bledsoe to Bucks, league sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 7, 2017

Phoenix finalizing deal to send Eric Bledsoe to Milwaukee for Greg Monroe and a first-round draft pick, sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 7, 2017

On October 22, shortly after head coach Earl Watson was fired, Bledsoe sent out a tweet that read “I Dont wanna be here.” The Suns have been motivated to move the 27-year-old in a trade ever since that tweet. They even told him to stay away from the team.

The Suns will reportedly receive eight-year vet Greg Monroe and a first-round pick in the trade. Stay tuned for more updates.

